Ukrainian Delegation on Way to U.S. for Russia Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), announced Saturday that he's spearheading a Ukrainian delegation traveling to the United States for discussions on potential peace settlement terms with Russia.
"The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the US," Umerov posted on Telegram.
The diplomatic team is scheduled to touch down on American soil Sunday, though Umerov provided no details regarding which U.S. officials will participate in the negotiations.
The mission comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy designated Umerov to lead Ukraine's delegation in discussions with the "international partners."
Umerov's appointment represents a significant leadership change, replacing Andriy Yermak, the former presidential office head who was removed from his position just one day earlier.
President Zelenskyy revealed Friday that Yermak had tendered his resignation, with an official decree subsequently issued to formalize his departure.
Yermak's removal follows a widening corruption investigation within Ukraine's energy industry. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) executed search operations at Yermak's home.
U.S. officials have previously acknowledged developing a Ukrainian settlement framework but refused to disclose specifics while deliberations continue.
The Kremlin, meanwhile, has indicated Russia remains willing to engage in negotiations and maintains its dedication to resolving the conflict through diplomatic channels.
