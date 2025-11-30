Chennai Weather: IMD Sounds Orange Alert As Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

As Cyclone Ditwah edges closer to the Indian coastline, life in Chennai and nearby districts has begun to slow down. With dark clouds gathering over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has stepped in with strong weather warnings, asking residents to brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible disruptions.

IMD Puts Chennai on Orange Alert

For November 30, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Chennai and several neighbouring districts, an indication that the city should expect intense rain and thunderstorm activity.

Heavy rainfall has been predicted across:



Chennai

Thiruvallur

Kancheepuram

Vellore

Dharmapuri

Ariyalur

Pudukkottai

Ranipet Chengalpattu

Meanwhile, Cuddalore and Puducherry have been placed under a red alert, signalling the potential for extremely heavy rainfall. The rest of Tamil Nadu remains on a yellow alert.

47 Flights Cancelled as Weather Worsens

Chennai International Airport has felt the first major impact of Cyclone Ditwah. With visibility dropping and rain clouds intensifying, airport authorities have cancelled 47 flights so far.

Domestic flights affected:



18 departures to Madurai, Tiruchi, Thoothukudi and Salem 18 arrivals from the same cities

International flights impacted:



6 departures to Colombo (5 flights) and Jaffna 5 arrivals from Colombo and Jaffna

Passengers have been advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport, as more cancellations remain likely.

Where Is Cyclone Ditwah Right Now?

According to the latest update from the IMD, Cyclone Ditwah is currently moving northwards, running almost parallel to the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline.

By today:



It will come within 70 km of the coast by noon And move even closer, 30 km, by evening

Strong winds, rough sea conditions, and intense rainfall are expected as the system moves up along the coast.

Officials urge residents to stay indoors, avoid coastal routes, and keep an eye on official weather updates throughout the day.