Indonesia Flood Death Toll Tops 300 As Search For Missing Continues

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) announced Saturday that the death toll from the floods that swept across parts of the country this week has risen to more than 300.BNPB chief Suharyanto said at a press conference that 166 people were confirmed dead in North Sumatra, 47 in Aceh and 90 in West Sumatra as a result of the severe flooding that hit these regions.Indonesia's Antara News Agency reported that search-and-rescue teams are still looking for missing individuals in West Sumatra, deploying helicopters and drones to support the ongoing operations.