Cyclone Triggers Widespread Devastation in Sri Lanka
(MENAFN) At least 69 individuals have lost their lives, while 34 others are currently unaccounted for, following extensive flooding and landslides throughout Sri Lanka, according to local media reports issued on Friday.
The nation has endured relentless extreme weather—marked by intense downpours, surging flood levels, and earth slips—since Nov. 17, with emergency teams continuing retrieval and relief efforts in the most severely impacted regions.
The latest spell of destructive weather was triggered by cyclone Ditwah, which was initially detected on Nov. 26 near Sri Lanka, a news agency reported, referencing information from the Disaster Management Center.
More than 219,000 residents have been influenced by the cyclone’s effects, and 18,443 people are still staying in temporary safety centers due to the hazardous conditions, data from the center indicated.
Officials have also released urgent high-risk flood advisories for several key rivers, urging communities situated downstream to evacuate without delay.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed the deployment of over 20,000 military personnel to carry out rescue missions, according to a media outlet.
