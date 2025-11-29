403
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. And Red Bull India Collaborate To Embark On An Adventurous Journey
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 28, 2025: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL), India's leading automobile manufacturer and the leader of the country's EV revolution today announced its association with Red Bull India. Through this association, the two companies will combine their might - TMPVL with its capable line of products and Red Bull with its incredible athletes, to take on exhilarating acts that challenge the norms.
The first of these stunts features India's most powerful homegrown SUV, the Harrier, whose commanding stance and go anywhere off-road capability meets Red Bull's legendary Lebanese athlete Abdo "Dado" Feghali, Guinness World Record holder for the longest drift and a global icon in rally and drifting.
Talking about this association, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "These are truly exciting times as we partner with a company like Red Bull - known for defying limits. This collaboration brings together two brands that share a passion for innovation, performance, and pushing boundaries. We are excited to showcase how cutting-edge technology and stylish design can complement the thrill of adventure and extreme performance. This journey promises to be nothing short of extraordinary."
Reliving his experience with the Harrier, Red Bull athlete Abdo "Dado" Feghali, said, "The Harrier truly delivers on its promise of go-anywhere capability. After conquering steep terrains in the Elephant Rock challenge, it exceeded expectations by effortlessly completing the latest task we threw at it. Its segment-leading torque offers smooth, linear delivery, making every obstacle feel convenient. This experience is a testament to the Harrier's engineering excellence - a new benchmark for electric SUVs in India."
This association marks the beginning of an exciting adventure between TMPV and Red Bull India - both brands that share a vision of delivering unforgettable experiences that celebrate power, precision, and passion. The first challenge, featuring the Harrier, will go live across all platforms in the coming few days.
