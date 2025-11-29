Nepal: Relevance Of Bhagavad Gita As Eternal Guide For Overcoming Challenges Spotlighted

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 29 (IANS) The Consulate General of India in Nepal's Birgunj, in association with Iskcon Birgunj, celebrated the Gita Mahotsav on Saturday during which several scholars emphasised on the significance of Bhagavad Gita in the current times.

"Students recited verses from Shrimad Bhagwat Gita and presented cultural performances inspired by the theme of Shrimad Bhagwat Gita. The programme was complemented by the exhibition of Shrimad Bhagwat Gita books. A good number of people from all walks of life attended the programme," the Indian Consulate posted on X.

Indian missions all over the world have been celebrating the International Gita Mahotsav 2025, highlighting the timeless spiritual and philosophical teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Gita Mahostav is celebrated to promote Bhagwad Gita's teachings of duty, righteousness, and knowledge on the Ekadashi (11th lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Margashirsha (Indian Calendar) when Lord Krishna delivered the eternal sermons of Gita to Arjun on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Earlier this week, the Embassy of India in Morocco also celebrated the International Gita Mahotsav with spiritual discourses and shloka recitation.

"From Kurukshetra to Rabat, the message of the Bhagavad Gita continues to inspire the world," the Embassy stated.

On November 27, the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra addressed the inaugural session of 10th International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

The MEA has partnered with government of Haryana in internationalising the IGM in 54 countries. The event also saw the participation of 20 foreign Gita scholars in various plenary and round table discourses on Gita.

On November 18, the Consulate General of India in Italy's Milan, in collaboration with the Italian Hindu Union, hosted a special event as part of the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav.

The gathering emphasised the timeless relevance of the Bhagavad Gita as an eternal guide for overcoming challenges in everyday life.

Professor Paolo Magnone, a renowned scholar of Sanskrit Language and Literature at the Istituto Superiore di Scienze Religiose di Milano, delivered an insightful lecture on the profound wisdom and its enduring importance of the Gita.