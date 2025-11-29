Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Farid Gayibov Re-Elected As President Of European Gymnastics

2025-11-29 06:08:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has been re-elected as the president of the European Gymnastics Federation (European Gymnastics, formerly known as UEG), Trend reports via the federation.

Gayibov secured a majority vote during the 31st congress held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, marking his third term in the organization's top position.

Farid Gayibov has been leading European Gymnastics since 2017.

Trend News Agency

