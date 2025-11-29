New Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M And Reports Strong Phase 2 Progress

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is strengthening its position as one of the top crypto contenders in the DeFi sector, reporting steady development progress and continued community expansion as it advances through its roadmap. With Phase 2 now showing strong results and the next major release approaching, interest in this new crypto has begun to rise across early investor circles. The project is entering a critical point where both development and user participation are accelerating at the same time.







Mutuum Finance: What the Project Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to offer structure, stability and transparent yield for users. Unlike many early-stage projects that launch without real utility, Mutuum Finance is building a full lending framework with clear collateral rules, liquidation protection, and borrowing mechanics backed by accurate price feeds.

The protocol uses mtTokens to represent supplied assets. These mtTokens increase in value as borrowers repay interest, giving users predictable returns tied to actual activity. This structure is aimed at making Mutuum Finance a long-term DeFi crypto rather than a short-lived hype token.

Supporting this development progress is growing user interest. Mutuum Finance has now raised nearly $20M as community participation continues rising. The project has expanded to more than 18,900 holders, showing strong early traction within the market. These numbers indicate a high level of confidence from users who want to be involved before the protocol reaches its next rollout stage.

Price Performance and Phase Allocation

Mutuum Finance began its offering in early 2025 with an initial token price of $0.01. As demand grew through each stage, the price increased to $0.035, marking a 250% gain during its early development period. This steady upward move reflects consistent participation and growing awareness, rather than sudden spikes or speculative pumps.

The project is currently in Phase 6, with allocation now past 92%, leaving only a small share of tokens available at the current price. With each stage pushing MUTM closer to its $0.06 launch price, investors have paid closer attention to the remaining allocation and the progress being made at the protocol level.

Daily activity inside the Mutuum Finance community remains strong thanks to its 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top contributor of the day with $500 in MUTM. This incentive system has helped maintain high participation and consistent visibility as Phase 6 moves closer toward completion.

Token Supply, Distribution and Accessibility

Mutuum Finance has a fixed supply of 4B tokens, with 1.82B tokens allocated to the presale. This equals 45.5% of the total supply and ensures that early participants receive a meaningful share before the token moves to public markets.

More than 800M tokens have been sold so far across previous stages. This distribution highlights strong sustained demand throughout the offering. The team has also introduced direct card payments, making it easier for newcomers to join without complex onboarding steps. This accessibility has supported faster growth as Phase 6 progresses.

The large presale allocation also serves as a foundation for liquidity and early utility once the protocol launches. It provides users with enough supply to participate in staking, lending and liquidity-building activities without the early bottlenecks seen in smaller or heavily restricted token distributions.

Phase 2 Completion and Upcoming V1 Launch

Mutuum Finance is progressing steadily through its roadmap. The project recently confirmed that Phase 2 - which focuses on preparing core protocol components - has been advancing strongly. This phase includes refining the lending engine, improving contract architecture and running early internal reviews.

One of the most important updates is the upcoming V1 Testnet launch, scheduled for Q4 2025, according to the project's official X account. This first version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the liquidation bot and the debt-token system. ETH and USDT will be supported as the initial assets.

The team is also working with Halborn Security, which is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts. Combined with a completed CertiK audit and a 90/100 Token Scan score, these steps strengthen investor confidence and support the idea that Mutuum Finance is preparing for a robust technical launch.

With strong progress in Phase 2, near-complete allocation in Phase 6 and the V1 release approaching, interest in Mutuum Finance is increasing across DeFi communities. Many users believe the project may become one of the top crypto entrants for the next cycle due to its combination of real utility, strong development and rising global participation.

Mutuum Finance continues to gain momentum as it moves deeper into its roadmap. With nearly $20M raised, more than 18,900 holders, a 250% price increase, and Phase 6 surpassing 92% allocation, the project is showing early signs of strong adoption. Its focus on utility, combined with security reviews from CertiK and Halborn, places MUTM in a strong position as the V1 launch approaches.

