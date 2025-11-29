403
Trump cancels Biden documents signed via autopen
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Friday that all documents signed by former President Joe Biden using an autopen, a mechanical signature-replicating device, are null and void.
"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump stated on Truth Social.
He accused Biden’s advisers and staff of taking control of the presidency by managing official approvals without the former president’s direct involvement. Trump declared that all executive orders and related actions processed via the device would no longer be valid.
"I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally," he said.
Trump also warned that Biden could face legal consequences if he claims personal involvement in autopen-signed documents. "Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury," he added.
