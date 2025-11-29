403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin eyes possible Russia-US summit in Budapest
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that ongoing Russia-US negotiations could lead to a potential summit in Budapest, Hungary, expressing gratitude to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for offering the city as a venue.
“If our negotiations lead to the use of the Budapest venue, I would be very happy about this,” Putin said during a meeting with Orban in Moscow, thanking him for his willingness to assist. The proposed summit follows an announcement last month by US President Donald Trump, who had initially planned a Russia-US meeting to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war, but later canceled it, citing concerns over a “wasted meeting.”
Orban, speaking on social media, emphasized that his visit to Moscow aimed to ensure Hungary’s energy supply for the winter and the coming year at affordable prices. He also noted a recent trip to Washington seeking exemptions from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas, which were imposed in October on Russia’s largest energy companies Rosneft and Lukoil and 34 subsidiaries.
The meeting highlighted bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Budapest. Putin noted that despite differing views on certain international issues, Russia-Hungary ties allow frank discussions and problem-solving. He expressed regret over a decline in trade turnover, attributing it to “external restrictions,” but pointed out modest growth of over 7% this year, especially in the energy sector.
Orban underscored the importance of stable energy supplies from Russia for Hungary’s energy security and reiterated Budapest’s interest in supporting peace initiatives for Ukraine. “Hungary is ready to provide a platform for such negotiations and assist in the successful completion of this process,” he said.
The potential Budapest summit would mark a significant step in US-Russia diplomacy as both sides explore avenues for a negotiated resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
“If our negotiations lead to the use of the Budapest venue, I would be very happy about this,” Putin said during a meeting with Orban in Moscow, thanking him for his willingness to assist. The proposed summit follows an announcement last month by US President Donald Trump, who had initially planned a Russia-US meeting to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war, but later canceled it, citing concerns over a “wasted meeting.”
Orban, speaking on social media, emphasized that his visit to Moscow aimed to ensure Hungary’s energy supply for the winter and the coming year at affordable prices. He also noted a recent trip to Washington seeking exemptions from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas, which were imposed in October on Russia’s largest energy companies Rosneft and Lukoil and 34 subsidiaries.
The meeting highlighted bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Budapest. Putin noted that despite differing views on certain international issues, Russia-Hungary ties allow frank discussions and problem-solving. He expressed regret over a decline in trade turnover, attributing it to “external restrictions,” but pointed out modest growth of over 7% this year, especially in the energy sector.
Orban underscored the importance of stable energy supplies from Russia for Hungary’s energy security and reiterated Budapest’s interest in supporting peace initiatives for Ukraine. “Hungary is ready to provide a platform for such negotiations and assist in the successful completion of this process,” he said.
The potential Budapest summit would mark a significant step in US-Russia diplomacy as both sides explore avenues for a negotiated resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment