EU Commissioner Says Israel Blocked Her from Entering Gaza
(MENAFN) European Commissioner for Equality and Acting Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib revealed on Friday that she intended to enter the Gaza Strip during her stay in Egypt, but Israel declined to authorize her entry.
Lahbib highlighted that Palestinians continue to lose their lives daily in Gaza, noting that two children die every day. She added that since the beginning of the current pause in fighting, 347 Palestinians — including 67 minors — have been killed.
She explained that she had hoped to cross the border to witness the conditions directly, but said Israel’s refusal “left us profoundly disheartened.”
Stressing that Gaza has become a vast burial ground for thousands of people, among them humanitarian personnel, Lahbib underlined that roughly 600 aid workers — individuals simply attempting to save lives — have been killed in what she described as the world’s most perilous environment.
With winter drawing near, Lahbib emphasized that displaced Palestinians have neither shelter nor adequate means to stay warm.
She noted experts’ warnings that the coming winter season is expected to be “catastrophic.”
