Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Celebrates The 54Th Eid Al Etihad

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,November 2025: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences celebrated the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad through a comprehensive national event inspired by the spirit of its previous commemorations and reflecting the values of the Union and the Emirati identity in their finest form.

The Foundation hosted the celebration at its headquarters in Dubai, with the attendance of H.E. Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees; H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the Foundation's Executive Director; as well as a distinguished group of educational and medical professionals and staff members.

The celebration embodied the values of loyalty and pride in a nation that has achieved exceptional milestones throughout its Union journey under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It also highlighted the remarkable progress made in the fields of education, science, medical research, and human development-areas that form the core pillars of the Foundation's mission.

His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said:“On the occasion of the 54th National Day of the United Arab Emirates, we are honoured to extend our warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; to Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; and to the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers. We also extend our sincere congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, as well as to the people of the UAE and all residents of this cherished homeland.”

His Excellency Al Qatami added:“Our beloved nation was founded through the great and sincere efforts of the first generation of founding leaders, led by the late Sheikh Zayed-may his soul rest in peace-and the late Sheikh Rashid-may his soul rest in peace. With a visionary and exemplary modern outlook, they placed human development, dignity, and empowerment at the forefront, advancing the values of science and knowledge, and strengthening systems of education and medical research. They believed deeply that progress is the foundation of renaissance and sustainability. It is from this very legacy that Hamdan Foundation derives its mission: to support national efforts aimed at elevating the value of education and enhancing its quality; to advance scientific and medical research; to nurture talented and innovative individuals; and to develop educational professionals through programs, initiatives, and strategic partnerships that bolster the UAE's leadership in science, health, and development.”

His Excellency Al Qatami concluded:“On this cherished occasion, we at Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of loyalty and belonging to our nation, and to continuing our efforts to support the country's progress, empower its future generations, and strengthen its scientific, medical, and educational capacities in line with the aspirations of our wise leadership for a more advanced and prosperous future.”

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, stated:“Eid Al Etihad is a deeply rooted national occasion that reaffirms our pride in the Union's journey, led by the wisdom of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan-may his soul rest in peace-and his fellow founding leaders. Over the past 54 years, the UAE has succeeded in building a world-class development model centered on investing first and foremost in people, and on education and scientific research as the primary drivers of innovation and progress.”

His Excellency Al Suwaidi added:“On this occasion, we take pride in reaffirming the Foundation's commitment to its pioneering role in supporting international, regional, and local partnerships that foster educational and medical initiatives, promote a culture of excellence and creativity, and empower national talent-ensuring the sustainability of knowledge systems and aligning with the nation's vision for an innovative, knowledge-based economy.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasized that the Foundation's programs and partnerships enhance the UAE's presence in international forums and contribute meaningfully to advancing educational awareness across many global communities, encouraging active engagement in providing innovative solutions across sectors and in shaping a prosperous future.”