The Boxery, a U.S. packaging supplier serving e‐commerce, retail, and industrial shippers, announced an expanded lineup of Heavy-duty corrugated boxes designed to reduce transit damage, decrease void fill and waste, and advance recyclability objectives. The 2025 offering emphasizes double‐wall protective strength, right‐sized efficiency, and options compatible with recyclable, water‐based barrier solutions for moisture‐exposed lanes.

As parcel and freight networks continue to stress‐test packaging, brands are prioritizing performance and sustainability without adding pack‐out complexity. The Boxery's heavy‐duty assortment focuses on protective board combinations and practical size coverage to help operations lower return rates, curb dimensional weight (DIM) costs, and support circularity targets.

News highlights

- Sustainable strength: rugged double‐wall constructions sized for heavy, dense, and fragile SKUs, engineered to protect through multi‐touch distribution.

- Less waste, fewer fees: broad in‐stock sizes for right‐sized packing that cuts void fill and can help mitigate DIM surcharges.

- Recyclability first: fiber‐based solutions with options for recyclable, repulpable coatings in moisture‐sensitive use cases.

- Operational consistency: dependable stock availability and nationwide shipping to support multi‐node fulfillment.

Why Heavy‐duty corrugated boxes now

Durable, fiber‐based packaging continues to play a central role in modern logistics. Corrugated recovery rates in the United States remain among the highest of any packaging material, underscoring its importance in circular systems (see American Forest & Paper Association data). At the same time, ongoing growth in online retail continues to put pressure on packaging to perform across diverse lanes and carriers (see U.S. Census Bureau e‐commerce indicators).

What's in the 2025 lineup

- Protective performance: double‐wall board options and reinforced formats for heavier components, equipment, and fragile goods.

- Right‐sized coverage: an extensive range of stock sizes to reduce overboxing and void fill without compromising protection.

- Moisture‐resistant options: select recyclable, water‐based barrier choices for cold‐chain adjacencies and high‐humidity routes.

- Pack‐out efficiency: cartons designed for consistent tape‐up, stable palletization, and repeatable pack times.

Customer impact

Operations teams can use the expanded assortment to standardize SKUs across distribution centers, reduce damage‐related returns, and better match cartons to product families. In many cases, right‐sizing also reduces filler usage and overall material spend while keeping packages within preferred carrier-preferred dimensional profiles.

About The Boxery

The Boxery is a U.S. packaging supplier offering boxes, mailers, protective packaging, and shipping supplies for e‐commerce, retail, and industrial customers. The company provides a wide in‐stock assortment, responsive service, and reliable nationwide fulfillment.