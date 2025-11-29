Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll In Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Two, 15 Injured

2025-11-29 02:00:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported this on Telegram.

“According to updated information, two people were killed in the attack. Thirteen others were injured, including one child,” the statement reads.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported:“The number of people injured in the capital as a result of the enemy's massive attack has already reached 15. Eight of them are hospitalized.”

Read also: Power outages reported in some districts of Kyiv

As previously reported by Ukrinform, earlier it was known that one person had died in Kyiv as a result of the combined Russian attack, and 11 others were injured, including a child.

UkrinForm

