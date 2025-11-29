Death Toll In Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Two, 15 Injured
“According to updated information, two people were killed in the attack. Thirteen others were injured, including one child,” the statement reads.
Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported:“The number of people injured in the capital as a result of the enemy's massive attack has already reached 15. Eight of them are hospitalized.”Read also: Power outages reported in some districts of Kyiv
As previously reported by Ukrinform, earlier it was known that one person had died in Kyiv as a result of the combined Russian attack, and 11 others were injured, including a child.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment