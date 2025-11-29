War Update: 311 Combat Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, 82 Attacks Halted In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as of 08:00 on Saturday, November 29.

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 50 airstrikes, using two missiles and dropping 50 glide bombs. In addition, the Russians conducted 2,998 shelling attacks, including 103 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and employed 1,721 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Dorozhnie, Novyi Donbas, Oleksandrivka in Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka in Zaporizhzhia region; and the city of Kherson.

Ukrainian missile troops and artillery struck clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment, as well as two artillery units at Russian positions.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, four engagements occurred. The enemy conducted three airstrikes, dropping five guided bombs, and carried out 189 shellings, including six with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russians launched ten attacks near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Lyman, and toward Dvorichne and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, 11 engagements occurred. Ukrainian forces stopped Russian assault attempts near Pishchane, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 38 times, attempting to break through in the areas of Hrekivka, Olhivka, Tverdokhlibove, Shyikivka, Druzheliubivka, Serednie, Karpivka, Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Korovyn Yar, Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, and toward Chervonyi Stav.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's defense forces stopped 17 enemy assaults near Dibrova, Yampil, Dronivka, Vasiukivka, and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four combat engagements were recorded. Russian forces tried to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy conducted 31 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyno, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 82 enemy assaults near the settlements of Fedorivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Nikanorivka, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, and toward Dorozhnie and Novyi Donbas.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy conducted 56 attacks in the areas of Yalta, Tolstoi, Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Pryvilne, Krasnohirskу, and Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukraine's defense forces stopped 17 Russian advance attempts toward Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zatyshshia, and in the areas of Huliaipole and Zelene.

In Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian units repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces launched two unsuccessful attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive formations were observed.

As Ukrinform reported, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022 to November 29, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,171,700 personnel.

