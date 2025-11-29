Azerbaijani Artists Take Center Stage At World Culture Festival In Karachi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist and tar player, Uzbekistan's Cultural Ambassador Sahib Pashazade, together with the Center's soloist, Garabagh University lecturer, Honored Artist and naghara performer Kamran Karimov, are representing Azerbaijan at the World Culture Festival held in Karachi, Pakistan.

As reported by Azernews, the festival-organized by Art Council Pakistan and running until December 7-brings together more than 1,000 artists from 140 countries.

President of the organizing committee and head of Art Council Pakistan, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, welcomed the Azerbaijani performers and presented them with festival souvenirs. In return, Sahib Pashazade gifted books and cultural items promoting Azerbaijani art and heritage to the festival leadership. The concert of the Azerbaijani musicians is scheduled to take place on November 29 as part of the global artistic forum.

This marks the second time that Sahib Pashazade and Kamran Karimov represent Azerbaijan at the festival. During last year's event, the artists performed at the opening ceremony with an extensive program and held a masterclass on Azerbaijani musical instruments and mugham at the University of Arts in Karachi. Their performance and Azerbaijani traditional music were met with great enthusiasm and admiration.

The festival includes music, theatre and dance performances, visual art exhibitions, as well as panel discussions and seminars covering various fields of art.