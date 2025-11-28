Paper Mart Helps California Businesses Prepare For 2026 Plastic Bag Ban

MENAFN - GetNews) Leading Packaging Supplier Expands Compliant Solutions as Stricter Environmental Regulations Take Effect

Orange, CA - Beginning January 1, 2026, California will prohibit most retailers and restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags at checkout, requiring businesses to provide recycled paper bags or certified compostable alternatives under Senate Bills 270 and 1053. To support businesses in making a smooth and cost-effective transition, Paper Mart, one of the nation's largest packaging suppliers, is expanding its selection of compliant paper bags and sustainable packaging solutions.

"Paper Mart has been a trusted partner to businesses for over 100 years," said Ishani DePillo, VP of Marketing. "With this law going into effect, our goal is not only to provide affordable, compliant bag solutions so businesses can avoid costly fines while keeping operations running smoothly."

Understanding the 2026 California Bag Ban

The new regulations represent one of the most significant retail compliance changes in recent years. The law affects virtually all businesses that provide bags to customers at checkout, including grocery and convenience stores, liquor stores, pharmacies, retail stores with large square footage, restaurants, cafés, and takeout counters.

Under the new law, plastic carryout bags are banned at checkout for customer use. Recycled paper bags meeting specific post-consumer content requirements are permitted. Businesses must charge customers a minimum 10-cent fee for each bag. Strict labeling requirements mandate that bags display manufacturer information, country of origin, and recycled content percentage.

Non-compliance carries significant penalties. First violations can result in fines up to $1,000 per day. Second offenses increase to $2,000 per day. Repeated violations can cost businesses up to $5,000 per day.

Paper bags must meet CalRecycle standards. Bags with capacity over 8 pounds must contain at least 40% post-consumer recycled content. Smaller bags require at least 20% post-consumer content.

Paper Mart's Comprehensive Compliance Solutions

Paper Mart is responding to this critical business need with an expanded range of compliant products and services.

The company offers a full line of recycled paper handle bags, shopping bags, and grocery bags in multiple sizes-all meeting or exceeding CalRecycle's recycled content requirements with proper labeling for full compliance.

Bulk ordering at competitive prices ensures businesses can stock adequate supply ahead of the January 1 deadline and maintain inventory during peak demand periods. Custom printing services allow businesses to add logos and branding to compliant bags, turning a regulatory requirement into a marketing opportunity.

Paper Mart also provides comprehensive guides and expert consultation to help businesses understand the law, train staff on the mandatory bag fee, and communicate changes to customers effectively. With warehouses in California, Paper Mart ensures quick delivery to help businesses transition before supply shortages occur.

Leading the Shift Toward Sustainability

The California ban is part of a broader movement to reduce plastic waste and pollution. Single-use plastic bags have long ranked among the top pollutants in California waterways and landfills.

Paper Mart has been steadily expanding its eco-friendly solutions to align with both regulatory requirements and growing consumer demand for sustainable business practices. The company's commitment extends beyond compliance - offering canvas totes, reusable grocery bags, and other sustainable alternatives that help businesses demonstrate environmental leadership.

About Paper Mart

Founded in 1921, Paper Mart is a fourth-generation family-owned business and one of the largest packaging companies in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, California, Paper Mart specializes in packaging supplies and carries over 26,000 products including boxes, bags, bubble wrap, tulle, wrapping paper, ribbon, and more. Known for exceptional customer service, extensive inventory, and fast shipping, Paper Mart helps businesses large and small find the right packaging solutions at competitive prices.

For more information about California-compliant paper bags and sustainable packaging options, visit or call (800) 745-8800.