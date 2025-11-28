India-South Korea Strategic Cooperation: Changing Imperatives

MENAFN - Asia Times) Amid the accelerating geopolitical shifts in East Asia, India faces the prospect of a serious strategic setback unless it urgently reconsiders its predominantly economic and business-oriented approach to the Republic of Korea (ROK).

South Korea's unfolding demographic decline, economic stagnation, military constraints and socio-political strains – when viewed alongside the broader regional realignments driven by an intensifying US–China rivalry, China's expanding influence, and Japan's evolving ideological trajectory – reveal that Seoul is entering a period of deep structural vulnerability.

These internal pressures, when compounded by external constraints, have rendered South Korea increasingly susceptible to strategic realignment. India's predominantly transactional engagement with Seoul is proving inadequate in this context and risks marginalizing New Delhi in a region that is central to its Indo-Pacific ambitions.

What India now requires is a robust, institutionalized, and forward-looking Indo–Korean partnership – one that transcends narrow commercial engagement and is anchored in a shared strategic vision for the Indo-Pacific region, defense and security-policy coordination, sustained societal-level exchanges, public diplomacy, and technological co-development.

Without such recalibration, India faces the very real prospect of South Korea drifting away from its strategic orbit – an outcome that would carry far-reaching implications for India's national power, security environment, and regional influence.

The Indo-Pacific region is undergoing a profound strategic reconfiguration. Tremors of geopolitical realignment – driven by intensifying great-power rivalry, demographic decline across Northeast Asia, shifts in industrial competitiveness and technological contestation – are reshaping the foundations of regional order.

Among the states situated at this complex strategic crossroads, South Korea occupies a uniquely precarious position. Traditionally buffered by the stabilizing presence of the United States and endowed with formidable economic and technological capabilities, Seoul now confronts structural vulnerabilities that challenge its long-term survival and strategic autonomy.

In this rapidly evolving environment, India's relationship with South Korea has not kept pace. Unless New Delhi fundamentally reorients its approach to Seoul, India stands to lose an indispensable partner in Northeast Asia, undermining its Indo-Pacific strategy and widening China's already significant advantage in the regional balance of power.

South Korea now faces one of the world's most acute demographic crises. With a total fertility rate estimated at 0.75 in 2024, the country has entered what scholars describe as a state of“demographic freefall.” Projections suggesting that citizens over 65 may constitute nearly 46.5% of the population by 2067 indicate a future in which the working-age base collapses – diminishing labor supply, weakening innovation capacity and burdening welfare systems at unprecedented levels.

These demographic pressures have immediate national-security implications. Shrinking manpower threatens both military recruitment and long-term defense sustainability. As the age pyramid inverts, South Korea's demographic advantage – one of the foundations of its high-growth decades – has effectively reached an inflection point.

South Korea's economic slowdown compounds its demographic vulnerabilities. Projections of 1% GDP growth in 2025, coupled with declining export dynamism and intensifying Chinese competition in manufacturing, indicate that the country's economic miracle has entered a period of structural deceleration. High household debt and low domestic consumption constrain policy flexibility, while demographic contraction undermines long-term growth prospects.

This economic stagnation constrains Korea's capacity to sustain high defense spending, invest in technological innovation, or preserve strategic autonomy vis-à-vis Beijing and Washington. A country entering prolonged low growth becomes more vulnerable to external economic leverage – particularly from China, its largest trading partner.