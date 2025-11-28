3 Reasons China Wants Green Leadership And 2 Reasons It Doesn't

MENAFN - Asia Times) Ahead of the UN's Cop30 summit, China appeared keen to take on the mantle of new global leader on climate change, stepping into the gap left by the US's withdrawal from the top spot under Donald Trump.

In trying to understand what China wants from this role, it's worth examining three areas motivating Beijing to take over leadership and two others that it is trying to avoid.

First, China is attempting to reshape climate change talks along“tech and trade” lines. At Cop30, it presented itself as a “clean-tech” superpower and as ambitious, technologically capable and cooperative.

Certainly, the country's capacity for renewable energy generation has more than tripled in ten years, reaching 1,876,646mw in 2024. Solar energy has shown astonishing growth – 20 times higher than in 2015. In 2024, China, the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, invested US$290 billion in renewable energy, that's US$80 billion more than the combined total of the EU, UK and the US.

China needs to address its domestic energy planning for the world to achieve significant reductions in global emissions. Renewable energy is critical, particularly as the rapid scaling of AI and data centers drives a surge in electricity consumption. China is shaping the global agenda in favor of low-carbon technologies and their global expansion.

Growing green exports

A second priority for China in taking on global green leadership is using it to grow its export economy. China gains a trade advantage by making clean energy cheaper. Lower costs allow these clean technologies to access international markets easily. Since 2018, China has shipped out close to US$1 trillion worth of batteries, solar components, electric vehicles (EVs) and wind-power systems globally. But some of these industries are facing overcapacity, and so China must find new markets for its products.