Kwaśniewski: This Is Not Putin's War, It Is Supported By Majority Of Russians

Kwaśniewski: This Is Not Putin's War, It Is Supported By Majority Of Russians
“But we must acknowledge something essential: this is not Putin's war. This is Putin's war, supported by the majority of Russian society... In other words, for an ordinary Russian, the choice between personal comfort and state power is obvious: they will choose the greatness of Russia,” Kwaśniewski underscored.
According to him, the situation in Western Europe is completely different: people care about themselves, their families, their quality of life; human life is valued in Europe, which is not the case in Russia.Read also: Ukraine's first lady visits Kyiv region school where her foundation restored shelter
“As long as Russians demonstrate this approach, Putin or his successors will continue this war and will keep working toward rebuilding a 'greater Russia.' Today, on Russia's political landscape, there is no influential political force capable of countering this 'great Russian' policy or showing concern for the ordinary person, their well-being, their individual security,” Kwaśniewski noted.
As reported, former Polish President Kwaśniewski expressed the view that the so-called U.S.–Russia peace plan was demeaning to Ukrainians, and that American negotiators approached it without criticism. In his opinion, Russia is not interested in peace; its actions are a tactical maneuver.
