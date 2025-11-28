FM, EU High Representative Co-Chair 10Th Regional Forum Of Union For Mediterranean

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Barcelona, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and European Commission Vice President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas co-chaired the 10th Regional Forum of Foreign Ministers of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), held Thursday in Barcelona.The meeting was hosted by Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares, with the participation of foreign ministers and heads of delegations from UfM member states and representatives of relevant European and regional institutions.Safadi underscored the importance of the forum, particularly amid ongoing regional crises, stressing the need to open serious avenues between Mediterranean partners to address shared challenges and enhance security, stability, and cooperation.Marking the 30th anniversary of the Barcelona Process, Safadi said it was "unfortunate that the promise of Barcelona the promise of peace, prosperity, and cooperation has been shattered by a brutal occupation whose inhumane nature has been exposed in the most horrific ways during two years of genocide in Gaza."Safadi highlighted dangerous Israeli escalations and violations in the occupied West Bank, noting that 32,000 Palestinians have been displaced in recent days. He pointed to continued settlement expansion, land confiscation, and the strangulation of the Palestinian economy actions that undermine peace prospects and erode the foundations of the two-state solution.He reaffirmed that a two-state solution remains the only path to a just and comprehensive peace that ensures regional stability, in line with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.Safadi welcomed Syria's restoration of its membership in the UfM, stressing the need to support Syria's reconstruction based on principles that protect its unity, sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the rights of all Syrians.Safadi also took part in the ministerial meeting to launch the Mediterranean Charter, attended by Kallas, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka?uica, and foreign ministers from EU and Southern Neighborhood countries.He stressed that adopting the charter represents an important, operational framework to deepen cooperation across the Mediterranean. He noted that a forthcoming action plan one to which Jordan will contribute actively will ensure the charter is translated into tangible outcomes that meet the aspirations of the region's peoples.At the conclusion of the forum, Safadi held a joint press conference with Kallas, Albares,?uica, and UfM Secretary-General Nasser Kamel.Safadi said that the UfM is entering "a new phase" following the adoption of a clear reform vision that sets operational priorities for promoting development, cooperation, and building cultural and economic bridges between the two shores of the Mediterranean.He stressed the need to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, which he described as "the first phase of the peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump a plan we all supported because we want it to succeed so the killing and starvation stop and a serious political process can begin toward a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, culminating in an independent, sovereign Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel."Safadi reiterated the urgency of sustaining the ceasefire, enabling uninterrupted and adequate humanitarian aid delivery, granting UN agencies full access for distribution, and preventing conditions that could lead to the forced displacement of Palestinians.He affirmed that Jordan continues to work closely with partners in the United States, the EU, and the region to uphold the ceasefire agreement and move toward its second phase.Safadi warned that Israel is pushing the West Bank toward explosion through land seizures, settlement expansion, and repeated attacks.He cited the recent killing of two Palestinians who had surrendered to Israeli soldiers, calling it a "cold-blooded execution" and a war crime that must not go unpunished. He added that settlers commit "seven to eight terrorist attacks daily," including arson, home demolitions, and the destruction of olive trees."All these actions deprive the entire region of the right to live in peace and must stop," he said. "We in the Union for the Mediterranean must uphold our principles and international law and say 'no' to all measures that undermine regional stability."Regarding the Israeli attack on the Syrian village of Beit Jinn, Safadi said the strike was a clear violation of international law and an unjustified escalation. He said that while the region is working to support Syria's reconstruction, Israel is destabilizing the country and violating its sovereignty.He also stressed the importance of supporting Lebanon's sovereignty, helping rebuild its state institutions, ensuring that only the Lebanese state holds legitimate arms, and fully adhering to the recently negotiated ceasefire in Lebanon. Failure to uphold the agreement, he warned, risks triggering further escalation in the region.In response to a question, Safadi praised the EU's strong and consistent support for Jordan, noting the depth of the strategic partnership and joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.He reaffirmed Jordan's readiness to resume delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Jordanian corridor, saying: "We previously cooperated extensively with the EU to deliver aid to Gaza via Jordan when the King Hussein Bridge was open. We stand ready to resume immediately and can send 250 trucks per day once Israel lifts its restrictions."On the sidelines of the forum, Safadi met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovi?, and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. Discussions focused on bilateral ties and regional developments.Safadi also met with Kaja Kallas and Commissioner?uica to discuss ways to strengthen Jordan–EU strategic cooperation and review regional dynamics.