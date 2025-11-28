Blockchain-Based Decentralized Social Media Platform Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Blockchain-Based Decentralized Social Media Platform Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for decentralized social media platforms based on blockchain technology has witnessed significant expansion lately. From a size of $2.38 billion in 2024, it is projected to increase to $2.91 billion by the end of 2025, recording a compound annual growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. Multiple factors have contributed to this growth in the historic period such as the escalating demand for data privacy among users, increasing fears regarding centralized content control, better awareness towards digital freedom, a surge in the use of peer-to-peer networks, and growing mistrust towards conventional social media platforms.

The market size for blockchain-based decentralized social media platforms is set to witness remarkable expansion in the upcoming years, projected to reach $6.41 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. Several factors contribute to this prospective growth during the forecast period, such as the integration of blockchain in content sharing, increasing popularity of token-based incentives, rising demand for transparency in governance systems, growing consumer preference for platforms resistant to censorship, and continued support from blockchain infrastructure providers. Key trends likely to shape the forecasted period include advancements in the scalability of blockchain technology, innovations in decentralized governance systems, novel developments in user monetization models, breakthroughs in the interoperability protocols, and progress in smart contract automation.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Blockchain-Based Decentralized Social Media Platform Market?

The anticipated rise in demand for data privacy is predicted to catalyze the expansion of the market for decentralized social media platforms based on blockchain. Data privacy entails the safeguarding and management of personal details shared over the internet, fortifying transparency and barricading unauthorized third-party access. Increased consciousness among consumers is stoking the demand for data privacy, as they desire heightened dominion and command over the acquisition, storage, and dissemination of their private data. Decentralized social media platforms anchored on blockchain endow users with cryptographic governance over their identities and content, announcing declines in third-party encroachment through decentralized storage whilst fostering transparent, accountable data utilization. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, a governmental division based in the UK, revealed in April 2024 that nearly 22% of businesses and 14% of charities acknowledged facing a cybercrime episode in the previous year. This percentage escalates notably among larger organizations, impacting 45% of medium-sized companies, 58% of large corporations, and 37% of affluent charitable institutions. Hence, the rising demand for data privacy propels the growth of the market for social media platforms founded on blockchain decentralization.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Blockchain-Based Decentralized Social Media Platform Market?

Major players in the Blockchain-Based Decentralized Social Media Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Odyssey Group

. Steemit Inc.

. Elixio Network

. 3Speak

. Showtime

. friend

. Karma DAO

. Only1

. Torum

. Farcaster

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Blockchain-Based Decentralized Social Media Platform Market In The Future?

Significant businesses in the blockchain-based decentralized social media sector are prioritizing the development of open social web protocol. This is aimed at improving decentralized interoperability, ownership of user data, and clear communication across distributed social networks. Open social web protocol is essentially a decentralized communication system, designed to allow for smooth interactions, data portability, and interoperability across an array of social platforms. Take for example, Project Liberty, a technology firm located in the US, which, in collaboration with the Free Our Feeds campaign, rolled out a key progress in decentralizing the core constituents of the Bluesky's AT Protocol ecosystem in October 2025. This progression involves the merging of the AT Protocol with Frequency, a public, unrestricted blockchain that is tailored for large-scale social networking programs. This combination allows for open access to Bluesky's data stream, guaranteeing transparency, interoperability, and user possession of social ties, lessening the reliance on centralized management. This advancement is indicative of a substantial move towards creating an open social web protocol that boosts data sovereignty and communication across different platforms.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Blockchain-Based Decentralized Social Media Platform Market Growth

The blockchain-based decentralized social media platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Personal Tokens, Community Tokens, Social Platform Tokens

2) By Technological Adoption: Technical Proficiency, Device Usage

3) By User Demographics: Age Groups, Gender, Occupation

4) By User Incentives And Monetization: Token-Based Rewards, Subscription Models

5) By Application: Finance, Sports And Entertainment, Fans Economy, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Personal Tokens: Creator Reward Tokens, Fan Engagement Tokens, Content Monetization Tokens, Subscription Access Tokens, Loyalty Incentive Tokens, Tipping And Donation Tokens

2) By Community Tokens: Governance Participation Tokens, Community Reward Tokens, Collective Funding Tokens, Member Contribution Tokens, Reputation Score Tokens, Shared Ownership Tokens

3 By Social Platform Tokens: Network Utility Tokens, Content Interaction Tokens, Advertisement Reward Tokens, Data Ownership Tokens, Platform Access Tokens, Engagement Incentive Tokens

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Blockchain-Based Decentralized Social Media Platform Market By 2025?

In the Blockchain-Based Decentralized Social Media Platform Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominating region in 2024. The region anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The comprehensive report includes analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

