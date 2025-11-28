Ukrainian Drones Destroy Three Russian Air Defense Systems Worth USD60M, Including Two Buk And One Tor Missile Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

Operators of the Asgard battalion, part of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the 12th Special Purpose Center and the Kabul 9 special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, targeted three expensive enemy air defense systems at once, the report said.

As noted by the SSU, the Buk-M1, Buk-M2, and Tor-M2 air defense systems were damaged, with a total estimated value of $60 million.

These systems are key elements of the Russian enemy's air defense system at the operational-tactical and operational depths.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russia's newest-M3 system worth $45M

Their destruction significantly weakens the coverage of important areas and strategic objects.

As reported by Ukrinform, the DIU special unit“Primary” showe how it destroys the air defense systems of Russian invaders in eastern Ukraine.

Photo: ArmyInform, illustrative