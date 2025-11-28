aha! Talent Experts Launches DREAM Hire Engine to Address 2025 Hiring Challenges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hidden Hiring Crisis No One Is Talking About

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new article titled“The Hidden Hiring Crisis No One Is Talking About: Why Clarity, Not Candidates, Is Your Biggest Problem in 2025,” hiring expert Andrea Hoffer argues that most small-to-mid size businesses are not failing to hire because candidates won't apply - they're failing to define a clear, compelling hiring framework.









Talent acquisition expert Andrea Hoffer introduces the clarity-first hiring framework featured in her new article,“The Hidden Hiring Crisis.”

Hoffer's piece highlights how vague culture statements, muddy role descriptions, and generic job ads lead to low-quality applicants, high turnover, and wasted time and money.

“When you treat your job posting like a generic checklist - instead of a marketing message - you chase the wrong people and repel the right ones,” says Hoffer.

To help businesses correct this, Hoffer is launching the DREAM Hire Engine Clarity-to-Candidates Sprint - a streamlined, accessible process that enables owners to:



Define company culture and role expectations with precision

Turn clarity into a high-converting job posting

Build a scalable sourcing plan tailored to ideal candidates Avoid the guesswork and bad hires many companies fall victim to today

Hoffer's approach is designed for real-world business owners who need results fast - not lengthy hiring experiments.

The full article is available on LinkedIn:“The Hidden Hiring Crisis No One Is Talking About."

The DREAM Hire EngineTM Clarity-to-Candidates Sprint gives business owners a fast, structured, AI-powered path to better hiring outcomes.

About aha! Talent Experts

aha! Talent Experts is a talent acquisition and AI consultancy dedicated to helping small and mid-size businesses build high-performing teams. With deep expertise in recruitment, interviewing, and AI-driven hiring systems, founder Andrea Hoffer helps companies establish clarity, improve hiring outcomes, and scale effectively across multiple locations.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at