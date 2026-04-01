Rahul Gandhi To Visit Assam For Election Rallies In Bokajan, Titabor

Rahul Gandhi to Campaign in Assam

After AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar carried forward the election campaign, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Assam tomorrow. On a one-day visit to the state, the Leader of Opposition will take part in massive election rallies at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong and Titabor in Jorhat district.

As per the schedule, Rahul Gandhi will depart from Delhi by a special flight in the morning and land at Dimapur Airport. From there, he will travel by helicopter to Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district, where he will address a large public gathering, according to a statement from Assam Congress. After concluding the Bokajan rally, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address another important public meeting at Titabor in the afternoon, where he will speak to voters of Upper Assam.

Priyanka Gandhi Criticises 'Government of Double-Slavery'

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered a strong critique of the state and central government during a rally in Nazira, urging people of Assam to reject what she called a "government of double-slavery" and vote for a Congress-led administration focused on public welfare. "They only work for you when they see some benefit in it for themselves. This has not been the tradition of this country. Even today, we want a government in Assam which doesn't scare you, doesn't threaten you, doesn't serve its own selfish interests, but serves you, works honestly for you, advances and strengthens your culture and your civilisation," Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting here.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gandhi criticised the BJP's "double-engine government" pitch, calling it a failure. She further accused the BJP of attempting to suppress the people of Assam, urging voters to reject what she described as the politics of fear.

"They had spoken of a double-engine government. Didn't they say so in the last election? Modi ji used to come and say that now they will run a double-engine government. But they have run a government of double-slavery. Modi ji has become a slave to America and because of his policies today the entire country is in crisis. And Hemanta ji is Modi ji's slave. And on top of that, they want this government of double-slavery to make the people of this beautiful and self-respecting state of Assam slaves, keep them suppressed," she said.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. (ANI)

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