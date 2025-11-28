The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Permanent Observer Mission To The United Nations Concludes Expert-Level Election Officers Retreat And High-Level Permanent Representatives Retreat

The ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations successfully concluded two end-of-year retreats: Expert-Level Retreat of Election Officers from the 14th to 16th of November, 2025 and High-Level Retreat of Permanent Representatives from 21st to 22nd of November, 2025 in New York, United States of America. The retreats are aimed at enhancing regional coordination and positioning the Community for strengthened engagement and greater visibility within the multilateral agenda in 2026.

The Expert-Level Retreat of Election Officers Mission convened expert ECOWAS Election Officers, presided over by H.E. Amb. Kinza Jawara-Njai, ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations. The meeting reviewed the 2025 election cycle, implementation of the Revised ECOWAS Guidelines on Candidatures, and regional preparations of candidacies for upcoming positions in organs and agencies of the United Nations for which elections will hold in 2026.

A key outcome of the retreat was the adoption of the West Africa Chart on Candidacies for elections holding in 2026. The meeting also resulted in the consolidation of regional agreement on outstanding candidatures requiring further alignment and strengthened expert-level coordination and information-sharing.

The High-Level Retreat of Permanent Representatives was presided over by H.E. Amb. Michael Imran Kanu, Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations and Chair of the ECOWAS Group, reviewed the Group's engagements in 2025 and outlined strategic priorities for 2026 aimed at advancing the region's interests across multilateral fora. The retreat also received briefings from senior UN leadership on key United Nations initiatives of particular relevance to West Africa.

The retreat concluded with the adoption of a Strategic Coordination Roadmap for 2026 and agreement on priority thematic and diplomatic engagements to reinforce ECOWAS visibility, coherence, and unity at the United Nations. It also strengthened coordination to ensure continuity of ECOWAS priorities in the UN Security Council, as Liberia takes over from Sierra Leone, ensuring a seamless relay of West Africa's positions on peace and security matters.

Together, the two retreats strengthened ECOWAS' expert coordination and high-level diplomacy, positioning the region for more unified engagement within the United Nations system in 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).