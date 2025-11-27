Her Highness Sheikha Moza Opens The Lawh Wa Qalam M. F. Hussein Museum In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, on Thursday inaugurated the landmark 'Lawh Wa Qalam' museum in Education City, celebrating the legacy of late artist Maqbool Fida Husain. In her speech, Her Highness described Husain as "one such legendary artist - a true master whose artistic works transcend borders and connect cultures, histories, and identities".

She added that the museum fulfills the late artist's dream, providing a space to display highlights of his life and work "based on an illustration sketched by the artist himself". Following the opening, Her Highness Sheikha Moza toured the museum's galleries, which trace Husain's artistic journey, exploring themes of faith, philosophy, cultural diversity, and his Yemeni roots.

The museum also reflects his engagement with Arab civilization and his pursuit of unity amid diversity. The inauguration concluded with a formal dinner at the museum's Seeroo fi al ardh Hall, now a key feature of the museum. The ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani; Their Excellencies sheikhs and ministers, along with an international assembly of art collectors and experts.

The museum houses more than 150 works, including paintings, films, textiles, photographs, and personal items, some of which are being displayed publicly for the first time. It features the artist's final masterpiece, "Seeroo fi al ardh" completed posthumously in 2019 under Qatar Foundation's guidance.

Designed by Husain himself, the museum serves as an educational and cultural hub, encouraging visitors to explore his creative journey. Facilities include a library, creativity corner, gift shop, cafe, and a hall for lectures and events. It will open to the public from Saturday to Thursday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and on Fridays from 1:30 PM to 7:30 PM, closing on Mondays and public holidays.

"Lawh Wa Qalam" stands as a testament to Qatar's commitment to arts and culture, offering a space that inspires creativity, dialogue, and a deeper understanding of the world through the vision of Maqbool Fida Husain.

