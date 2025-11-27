Canada Research Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University

Merlyna Lim is a Canada Research Professor (former Chair in Digital Media and Global Network Society), Full Professor of Communication and Media Studies, and a founding director of ALiGN (Alternative Global Network) Media Lab at the School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University.

Born and raised in Dayeuhkolot-Indonesia, Lim's research examines the interplay between digital technologies and society, focusing on the internet, social media, and AI. Her work explores how these technologies and societal dynamics dialectically co-shape each other in areas such as citizen participation, activism, and democratic processes.

Grounded in Southeast Asia and the MENA region, Lim advocates for viewing the Global South as a key research hub and addressing real-world issues on its own terms.

Notable publications include Social Media and Politics in Southeast Asia (Cambridge UP, 2024), Roots, Routes, Routers: Communication and Media of Contemporary Social Movements (Sage, 2018), and Online Collective Action: Dynamics of the Crowds in Social Media (Springer, 2014).

In 2016, Lim was inducted into the Royal Society of Canada's New College of Scholars, Artists, and Scientists. She has held positions at Princeton University, Arizona State University, the Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies (KITLV) and the University of Southern California.



2025–present Canada Research Professor, Carleton University

2014–2025 Canada Research Chair in Digital Media & Global Network Society, Carleton University

2019–2019 Senior Visiting Fellow, London School of Economics

2019–2019 Senior Visiting Researcher, Humboldt University

2013–2014 Visiting research professor, Princeton University

2012–2014 Distinguished Scholar of Technology and Public Engagement, Arizona State University

2007–2012 Asst. Professor, Arizona State University 2005–2006 Postdoctoral research associate, Annenberg Center for Communication, University of Southern California

ExperienceHonours

Royal Society of Canada's College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists (elected a member)