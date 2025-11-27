“Money Loves Me, And I Love Money”: UAE Resident On Wealth And Investing

Muna Mustafa is the co-founder of SupperClub Middle East and sees money as“a powerful tool”. She tells WKND. she feels a sense of“love” towards money, grateful for all it can bring and has learnt only good lessons from her mother along the way, but says the best things in life are free. The 44-year-old from the US is originally Palestinian and now calls Abu Dhabi home.

How long have you been in the UAE?

Recommended For You

Sixteen years.

If you had to use one word to describe money, what would it be?

A powerful tool.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Hello, my love, thank you for being so useful and making life easier for so many people. Please stay close to me and bring all your friends.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

Love-love. Money loves me, and I love money and what money can bring.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

My first manager was very open about money, giving me a unique perspective on it, where it was celebrated and discussed rather than shied away from.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

Always good lessons from mom. She's an excellent businesswoman and invested in her business early on, and ran it successfully for 25 years. She continued to invest in property and now owns real estate in many countries.

Who do you speak to about money matters, and is it something you consider 'taboo'?

Everyone, it's not taboo to me, considering my exposure to it from an early age, where the goal was to earn as much as possible and even disclose your commission to your colleagues for a more competitive sales environment.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

My mom.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you've had so far about money, good or bad, and what has it taught you since?

The most valuable things in life were given to us free at birth (our body, mind, soul), and everything material, including money, can easily be replaced multiple times. You can lose and remake a fortune, but the things we got free at birth can never be replaced and are actually the most valuable things.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money?

I am definitely spoiled from living in the UAE and the luxury we get here. It's not a bad thing necessarily, but it requires management before travelling outside the country.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now, what would that be and why?

Spend on experiences instead of products. Invest instead of saving.

What do you value spending money on?

My kids and things that give my kids joy. The kids get so excited when they take off on holidays, especially the flights.

Do you long-term plan your finances, and if so, how?

Yes, in terms of investing plans. We want to buy more property, especially in Abu Dhabi, which is expected.

What is your long-term goal or dream, which is pegged to your finances?

To not worry about money at all and to have enough to empower less fortunate people in Gaza and other parts of the world, to get them back on their feet financially and help them start their own businesses to become financially independent.

How much do you save each month?

I invest; I don't save anything.

H ow much do you plan to have by the time you are 65?

More investment properties around the world.

What is your greatest financial decision?

Buying Bitcoin when it was $300 a coin.

What is your biggest financial regret? Or your biggest financial loss?

Selling bitcoin before it skyrocketed.

...