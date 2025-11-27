Excitement Builds At LIC As Fans Experience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) geared up for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025, with preparations completed ahead of an exhilarating race weekend.

On Thursday, F1 enthusiasts experienced the iconic pit lane walk, offering them an immersive view of the teams' garages, pitstops and opportunities to interact with drivers and teams.

Additionally, with inclusivity and community engagement at the heart of LIC, an Accessibility friendly Pit Lane Walk in collaboration with Qatar Foundation also took place.

This special session welcomed students (accompanied with chaperones and family members) from Warif Academy, Renad Academy, and Awsaj Academy, including children who have diverse abilities and additional learning needs.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton made a special appearance where children had the chance to meet him, ask questions and get their autograph.

As the evening approached, the paddock lit up with a BBQ Dinner to conclude the day.

The excitement continues to build with each passing day. The schedule for the races to come includes Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying today, the Sprint Race and Qualifying tomorrow, and the main Grand Prix on Sunday under the iconic LIC lights.

Adding to the excitement, the weekend's post-race concerts at the Lusail Live Stage will feature Seal today, Cheb Khaled tomorrow Saturday, and Metallica on Sunday.

The Circuit gates open from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the Family Friday, with the Fan Forum being a favorite among attendees. Beginning in the afternoon, it allows fans to interact directly with F1 drivers. The Lusail Live Stage will light up with performances including Seal's from 09:00 PM, with gates opening at 08:30 PM.

Ticket holders are reminded that complimentary Metro passes are available for redemption at the goldclub office at any Doha Metro station or selected Lusail Tram stations.

The Doha Metro will operate extended hours from 09:00 AM to 01:30 AM today, with complimentary shuttle services running from Lusail QNB Station to the circuit.