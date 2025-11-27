Arab Cup Plays Crucial Role In Shaping Future Of Football Across Our Region: Tunisia's Msakni

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With less than one week to go until the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, Tunisian captain Youssef Msakni reflects on what it means to wear his national team's jersey, a feeling he says connects him directly to the pride and joy of an entire nation.

“To represent Tunisia is to serve your country. You feel like a soldier on the field, bringing happiness to an entire nation and there is no greater feeling than that.”

Msakni, who began his footballing career at Stade Tunisien before moving to Espérance de Tunis, credits those early years for shaping his professional journey:“The greatest feeling in the world is seeing Tunisians celebrating in the streets, seeing their joy and their pride. That feeling stays with you forever and that's what drives you as a player.”

With over more than a decade with the Tunisian national team, Msakni has become one of the country's most recognisable footballing figures.

For him, the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 is a tournament that carries special meaning across the region.

“Qatar has become a true global sports capital. The sporting culture here is strong and fans create an atmosphere unlike anywhere else. We all witnessed it during the last Arab Cup, the stands were full and the passion was incredible.”

He believes the competition also plays an important role in shaping the next generation of talent:“Across the Arab world, football is a part of who we are. The atmosphere at the Arab Cup is something special, fans come together and celebrate as one, and you feel it the moment you step onto the pitch.”

He added:“The Arab Cup is a stage where new talents are discovered. It gives players a real chance to prove themselves. It plays a crucial role in shaping the future of football across our region.”

Tunisia have been drawn into Group A of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, alongside hosts Qatar, the winner of Syria v South Sudan and the winner of Palestine v Libya. The Carthage Eagles will begin their campaign on December 1 against the winner of Syria v South Sudan at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 will take place from December 1-18 across six stadiums used during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Stadium 974, and Lusail Stadium.