Kharif Food Grain Output To Marginally Increase By 3.87 MT In 2025-26

Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released the first advanced estimates for the 2025-26 Kharif season.

Total foodgrain production is projected to reach 173.33 million tonnes (MT), an increase of 3.87 MT over the previous year.

According to the estimates, Kharif rice production is expected at 124.504 MT, up 1.732 MT from 2024-25, while Kharif maize production is projected at 28.303 MT, marking a rise of 3.495 MT.

Overall production of Kharif coarse cereals is estimated at 41.414 MT, and Kharif pulses at 7.413 MT, including tur (arhar) at 3.597 MT, urad at 1.205 MT, and moong at 1.720 MT.

The estimates also indicate robust growth in Kharif oilseeds, projected at 27.563 MT, with peanut (groundnut) production at 11.093 MT and soybean at 14.266 MT.

Sugarcane production is estimated at 475.614 MT, up 21.003 MT, while cotton production is forecasted at 29.215 million bales (170 kg each). Additionally, Patson and Mesta production is expected at 8.345 million bales.

Chouhan noted that while some regions experienced excessive rainfall, the overall favourable monsoon has contributed to strong crop performance.

The estimates are based on yield trends, ground-level inputs, regional observations, and state-provided data, with final figures to be revised following actual crop cutting experiments. Detailed projections are available on the official portal.

