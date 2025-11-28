Dubai Airports Brings To Life A Traditional Emirati Freej At DXB To Celebrate The UAE's 54Th Eid Al Etihad

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Airports celebrated the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad with a heritage-inspiredexperience, at Dubai International (DXB), inspired by the traditional Emirati Freej (neighbourhood); the beating heart of community life in the UAE's early days. The celebration marked the“Year of Community,” highlighting the values of unity, belonging, and togetherness that define Emirati culture and the spirit of oneDXB.

Held under the patronage of H H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline Group, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman of Dubai Duty Free, the celebratory event brought the spirit of the Freej to life at DXB, Terminal 3. The celebration invited Dubai Airports employees, the oneDXB community, and guests, to step back in time and experience how Emirati families once lived, socialised, and celebrated together in the alleyways and communal spaces that defined the nation's shared heritage. Visitors arriving at DXB, Terminal 3, also enjoyed traditional performances such as Al-Ayala, Al-Liwa, and Al-Habban on stage along with entering exclusive giveaways.

Guided by the enduring legacy of the UAE's Founding Fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the event paid tribute to their vision of unity, compassion, and progress – values that continue to shape the spirit of the nation and the oneDXB community today.

From the winding sikkas to the vibrant corners of the Freej, employees were immersed in authentic cultural experiences, traditional performances, and the sights, sounds, and flavours of Emirati life. Photographic displays, heritage stalls, and local food captured the essence of the UAE's past, transporting visitors to a time when friendship, generosity, and togetherness defined community life.

His Excellency Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, said:“Eid Al Etihad is a celebration of unity and shared pride, values that are deeply embedded in the Emirati way of life. Through the revival of the Freej, Dubai Airports honours the legacy of our Founding Fathers and reflects the spirit of community that continues to drive the UAE's journey of connection and progress.”

Throughout the event, attendees discovered an authentic Freej experience brought to life through a series of interactive cultural zones. A traditional market showcased Emirati craftsmanship and local products, while Dubai Duty Free (DDF) recreated the charm of its early days at DXB with a display of vintage merchandise once sold at the time. The Police Station zone highlighted the historic role of national service entities in safeguarding the community, while Customs and Immigration displays illustrated their vital roles at the airport during that era.The Bridal Room inside the Emirati house featured a special performance presented in collaboration with Dubai Culture, showcasing the traditional bridal experience. In partnership with DCAS, a heritage-inspired hospital illustrated early healthcare practices, while a Henna Corner celebrated the artistry and beauty traditions that continue to connect generations.