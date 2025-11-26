World's First Ever Spiral Escalator Renewal Project Conducted At A Commercial Facility In Mexico
|Product
|Main replacement parts
|No. of units
|Manufacturer
|Spiral Escalator
|Control Panel, Drive Unit, Safety Devices, Handrails, Steps, Interior Panels
|1 unit
|INZAZWA Building Systems Works
* The panel shown here differs from the panels delivered for the current project.
** Unlike conventional construction or overhead cranes, this is a self-supporting, lightweight crane device designed for handling light loads. It features an aluminum frame for easy installation and relocation, and can be operated without relying on the building's structural elements.
Future Development
Since MEBS developed the world's first spiral escalator in 1985, MEBS has manufactured a total of 111 units. Some of these existing spiral escalators are now 30 to 40 years old, and a certain level of demand for renewing these units to continue in future years. Spiral escalators, in particular, require extremely specialized technology and expertise from design to manufacture and installation due to their unique curved structure. In addition, unlike new spiral escalator installations conducted in the past, this renewal project was the company's first attempt to dismantle, install, and adjust existing parts that can still be used, such as the trusses that form the escalator's framework. In this project, a skilled engineer who has successfully installed spiral escalators in Japan and all over the world took the lead and completed the work while handing down his or her expertise to the next generation. MEBS will continue to provide its one-of-a-kind spiral escalators together with high-quality maintenance and renewal services so that these machines can continue to be used safely and comfortably around the world.
Overview of MELMEX
|Company Name
|Mitsubishi Electric de Mexico S.A. de C.V.
|Location
|State of Mexico, United Mexican States
|Ownership
| Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: 86.15%
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation: 13.85%
|Established
|April 1976
|Business
|Sales, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators
About Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation is a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation established in April 2022 that conducts a comprehensive range of operations in the building systems business, from development and manufacturing to maintenance and renewal. As a building solutions provider, we support the economic and social infrastructure through one-stop integrated solutions that combine a wide range of building-related products and services, including elevators, escalators, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and building systems, as well as with our extensive experience in building operation and management, and advanced digital technology. From buildings to building complexes and even entire cities, we contribute to enriching human life in buildings and urban spaces by solving a wide variety of issues that are closely linked to people and society, with the ultimate aim of realizing smart cities. For more information, please visit
