World's First Ever Spiral Escalator Renewal Project Conducted At A Commercial Facility In Mexico

TOKYO, Nov 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Iwao Oda) today announced that Mitsubishi Electric de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MELMEX), which is responsible for elevator and escalator sales in Mexico, completed the renewal of one of the spiral escalators at the Liverpool department store in the Centro Santa Fe shopping mall in Santa Fe, Mexico on October 15. This project was the first-ever spiral escalator renewal project conducted anywhere in the world.

Spiral escalators, which are curved escalators that trace an arc, are manufactured exclusively by MEBS. The unit that was renewed this time is one of two spiral escalators in Mexico delivered by the company in 1992 that remain in operation today. Elevators and escalators undergo continuous and appropriate maintenance in order to sustain and restore their functionality. However, the risks associated with deterioration through aging and the number of discontinued or unavailable parts increase over time. Through this renewal, the company replaced key components at an optimal timing, enhancing the escalator's safety, reliability, and comfort. In addition, by applying new features and designs, the project improved its energy efficiency, and aesthetic value. The company will pass on the insights and know-how gained during this renewal to the next generation and continue to respond effectively to customers' future needs for spiral escalator renewals.

Construction and Features of the Renewed Product

1) The world's first ever renewal of a spiral escalator, contributing to the product's continued safe and secure operation

- The team carried out the world's first renewal of a spiral escalator, a product manufactured exclusively by MEBS.

- Several major parts (the control panel, drive unit, safety devices, etc.) were replaced to ensure the continued safe and secure operation of this spiral escalator, which is a central feature of the building.

2) Achieving improved energy efficiency, and aesthetic appearance by applying the latest functions and design

- An automatic operation stationary in stand-by function has been newly introduced. A sensor detects the presence of escalator users and automatically stops operation when no users are detected. This reduces energy consumption when the escalator is unoccupied.

- By replacing the existing polycarbonate interior panels with glass panels, the renewal will reduce aging-related effects such as photodegradation, which is a characteristic of plastic materials, and improve the escalator's aesthetic appearance.

- By enhancing the escalator's energy conservation, and aesthetic appearance, the renewal will contribute to increasing the value of the customer's building.

3) Achieving a safe and high-quality renewal by overcoming construction conditions and structural issues with highly skilled techniques

- Although the facility remained in operation and the working space was limited, which made it difficult to secure room for removing the existing components, the work was completed by repeatedly repositioning and reconfiguring the on-site lifting crane and gantry**.

- During the installation of the interior panels and decorative parts, the spiral escalator's unique curved design makes it easy for slippage and gaps to occur. To overcome this problem, skilled workers drew on their experience to make fine adjustments down to the millimeter, such as cutting parts on site.

- Through this renewal work, the company has strengthened its ability to meet customers' future renewal needs by reliably handing down to and sharing with the next generation the advanced, highly specialized technologies and skills related to renewal of spiral escalators.

Product Specifications