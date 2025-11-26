UAE Sets Stage For Fully Digital Accounting, Audit Regime

The UAE will soon introduce a sweeping set of regulations that will accelerate the digital transformation of accounting and auditing across the country, marking one of the most ambitious regulatory upgrades in the sector to date.

Expected within months, the new rules will redefine how businesses maintain financial records, how auditors operate, and how financial transparency is enforced.

Speaking to nearly 3,200 members of the Dubai Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Abdullah Saleh Al Hammadi, director of the Auditors Department at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said the upcoming framework will significantly widen the role of Chartered Accountants and embed advanced digital tools into every stage of accounting and auditing. His announcement comes as the UAE continues to expand the profession: by August 2025, the number of registered chartered accountants rose to 1,103, up from 871 the previous year, while the number of accounting firms reached 396.

Central to the reform is the Unified Digital Audit Reporting System (Udars)- a national, mandatory digital platform that will go live soon. All licensed audit firms will be required to file audited financial statements exclusively through this portal. For businesses, this means that manual or paper-based submissions will no longer be accepted; instead, financial records will need to be maintained digitally and updated in real time to meet filing standards.

What makes Udars transformative is its technological backbone. The platform will integrate with the Federal Tax Authority, the Emirates ID system and the Corporate Tax Portal to validate data instantly. Artificial intelligence will automatically flag missing information, irregularities or delayed filings, while blockchain technology will ensure tamper-proof audit trails. For companies, this means fewer discrepancies, faster processing, and far tighter scrutiny. For auditors, it means the end of fragmented documentation and the beginning of a unified digital ecosystem where accuracy and accountability are non-negotiable.

Al Hammadi said the new regulations will also introduce guidelines for Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) reporting, giving the UAE one of the region's most forward-looking frameworks for non-financial disclosures. With global investors placing increasing emphasis on sustainability, the move is expected to raise the quality and credibility of corporate reporting across the UAE. He emphasised that ICAI members-one of the largest and most active professional communities in the country-would play a major role in embedding these standards.

The digital overhaul builds on reforms enacted under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2023, which mandated licensing and registration of all auditors with the Ministry of Economy and required compliance with international standards such as IFRS. The introduction of Udars and the upcoming regulations will now take that modernisation a step further: not only must auditors meet global standards, but the process itself will be reshaped through automation, transparency and end-to-end digital validation.

For the business community, the impact will be substantial. Companies will need to upgrade their internal accounting systems, adopt compliant software, and maintain more rigorous documentation throughout the financial year. Failing to comply will carry penalties starting at Dh25,000, with the possibility of licence suspension for repeated violations. Yet the shift also promises significant advantages: clearer audit trails, faster regulatory approvals and greater investor confidence.

Audit firms will undergo an equally important transition. The traditional approach of compiling, reviewing and submitting audit files will give way to digital workflows, AI-supported review mechanisms and standardised reporting formats. Many firms have already begun updating their internal systems in anticipation. AFS Auditing, among others, has publicly committed to full alignment with Udars protocols to ensure smooth compliance for its clients.

At the ICAI Dubai Chapter's annual convention - its largest overseas chapter with nearly 3,200 members - speakers underscored the growing importance of trust, transparency and ethical discipline in a rapidly shifting global economy. Indian parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor described Chartered Accountants as the“moral architecture of the global economy,” highlighting their increasingly critical role in navigating today's financial realignment.

As the UAE pushes ahead with its digital transformation agenda, the new accounting and auditing regulations signal a decisive shift: a future where financial reporting is real-time, technology-driven and globally aligned -and where businesses and auditors must evolve quickly to keep pace.