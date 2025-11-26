403
Poland plans to bid to compete for 2040 Summer Olympics
(MENAFN) Poland announced on Tuesday that it intends to enter the race to host the 2040 Summer Olympics, with projected investments reaching roughly $24 billion, according to reports.
The government revealed its “Warsaw 2040 Sports Development Strategy,” a comprehensive program designed to support the country’s Olympic ambitions, as stated by reports.
The initiative, scheduled to begin next year, focuses on “upgrading national sports infrastructure and boosting athletic performance.”
Under the plan, officials aim to allocate 100 billion Polish zloty (around $24 billion) toward modernizing facilities, hiring 1,500 additional coaches, and establishing a four-year financial framework for national sports associations.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the prospect of hosting the Games as a “realistic goal,” pointing to Poland’s previous experience co-hosting Euro 2012, according to the report.
While the International Olympic Committee has yet to open the official bidding process, Poland expects to submit its formal application by early 2026.
