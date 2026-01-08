India, Germany Discuss Defence Co-Development, Co-Production In Delhi

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, called upon Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, with both of them holding discussions on bilateral security and defence issues, the Defence Ministry Spokesperson said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the MoD Spokesperson further mentioned that discussions were also held on priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment. "German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today. The Ambassador conveyed new year greetings to the Defence Secretary on behalf of German side. They also discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development & co-production of defence equipment." German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today. The Ambassador conveyed new year greetings to the Defence Secretary on behalf of German side. They also discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues including priority... twitter/Z6FTMsgw8j - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) January 8, 2026

Strengthening Bilateral Defence Cooperation

Earlier on November 18, the India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting underscored the need for a closer defence partnership and deeper industry collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the area of defence technology, as per an official release.

The discussions, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and State Secretary of the German Ministry of Defence, Jens Plotner, had the two sides exploring a wide range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for the co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

According to the release, both sides emphasised connecting their respective defence industries, particularly to advance niche technologies. Both leaders agreed that such collaboration would benefit both countries in developing cutting-edge defence solutions.

Also in November, the 10th meeting of the India-Germany Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held in Delhi, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

2025 marked 25 years of the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany. The discussions reaffirmed the mutual trust and shared values that underpin their long-standing relationship. With an increased focus on strengthening defence and security cooperation, both nations are poised to enhance their partnership in the years ahead. (ANI)

