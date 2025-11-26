403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian leader discusses bilateral collaboration with US delegation
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with a delegation from the US Congress on Tuesday to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration between Damascus and Washington.
The discussions, led by Congressman Darin LaHood, focused on the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue between the two nations in ways that serve shared interests and support regional stability, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.
The meeting also provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange perspectives on several international matters of mutual concern, the statement added.
The visit of the US congressional delegation comes after a series of recent high-level engagements between the Syrian president and American officials, including a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on November 10.
The discussions, led by Congressman Darin LaHood, focused on the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue between the two nations in ways that serve shared interests and support regional stability, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.
The meeting also provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange perspectives on several international matters of mutual concern, the statement added.
The visit of the US congressional delegation comes after a series of recent high-level engagements between the Syrian president and American officials, including a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on November 10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment