IDF launches extensive army operation in occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) The Israeli military initiated a large-scale operation in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local reports.
The army reportedly bolstered its presence in the northern Tubas governorate, deploying military bulldozers to multiple locations while helicopters opened fire on unspecified targets, as stated by reports.
“This is the first time in years that Apache helicopters were involved in such an operation, firing heavy machine-gun rounds toward residential areas,” Tubas Governor Ahmad Al-Asaad said on a social media platform.
The operation targeted Tubas city and the nearby towns of Aqaba and Tammun. Authorities imposed a curfew, sealed off all entrances to the governorate with earthen barriers and military checkpoints, and restricted the movement of ambulances and medical teams, Al-Asaad added.
Israeli forces also raided homes in Tammun, Tubas, al-Far’a, and Tayasi, converting many into temporary military posts. An emergency committee has been set up to respond to on-the-ground conditions and address humanitarian needs, coordinating with local institutions to provide essential services, the governor said.
As part of security measures, schools and workplaces in the area have suspended operations.
In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed that its forces began operations overnight in northern West Bank locations with the support of internal security and police forces, describing the activity as part of ongoing “counterterrorism” efforts.
