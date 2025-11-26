403
Dubai's Ultra-Luxury Sector Evolves To Create New 'Golden Triangle' Of Wealth'
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, MBR City lead surge as AED 40M+ deals hit record heights
Dubai, UAE, 26th November, 2025: Dubai's ultra-luxury villa market has moved past a post-COVID boom to become a stable global asset class, with record-breaking sales of AED40+ million properties and demand for elite 'trophy' homes on the rise. Analysis by fäm Properties highlights AED 70M-AED100M deals climbing sharply, resales overtaking new sales, and the emergence of a 'golden triangle' of wealth between Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and MBR City. Data from DXBinteract also identifies Palm Jebel Ali, Tilal Al Ghaf and The Oasis as the next frontiers for ultra-luxury villas worth AED100M+ after handover in the next three years. “Dubai's AED 40M+ villa market is now a sustained global wealth segment, not a post-COVID anomaly, with strong resale demand and a limited supply of trophy homes driving prices higher,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “Over the last five years, there has been explosive growth in this sector, with transactions increasing more than ninefold, from 27 in 2020 to 210 in 2023, 242 in 2024, and a projected 199 in 2025.” Transaction value jumped from AED 0.89B in 2020 to AED 15.98B in 2024, a 1,700% rise that effectively created Dubai's ultra-prime villa market. The growth is fuelled by global UHNW migration and limited trophy homes in Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay, and MBR City. Al Msaddi reacted to the surge by creating fäm Luxe, a new ultra-super-prime arm for Dubai's UHNW buyers, making it the fäm Group's 17th division. Resales overtook new sales from 2022 onward, accounting for 58% of all AED 40M+ villa deals in 2024. Value-wise, resales jumped from AED 2.0 B in 2021 to AED 10.8 B in 2024, surpassing developer sales which stood at AED 5.96 B the same year. “This confirms a mature investor cycle, where delivered ultra-prime stock – mainly on Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay, and Emirates Hills – now trades at liquidity levels once limited to off-plan,” said Al Msaddi, who Meanwhile, Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and MBR City have emerged as Dubai's 'Golden Triangle of Wealth,' accounting for 56% of AED 40M+ villa transactions.
Palm Jumeirah: AED 19.38 B total since 2015 (31% of total value)
Emirates Hills: AED 9.04 B (15%)
MBR City: AED 6.40 B (10%)
Palm Jebel Ali : has seen AED 2.23 B worth of sales in this category, mostly between 2024–2025.
Tilal Al Ghaf : has witnessed rapid resale momentum with AED 3.6 B worth of deals since 2023.
The Oasis: recorded AED 0.99 B in its first cycle following a developer launch last year.
