Dubai's Ultra-Luxury Sector Evolves To Create New 'Golden Triangle' Of Wealth'

Dubai, UAE, 26November, 2025: Dubai's ultra-luxury villa market has moved past a post-COVID boom to become a stable global asset class, with record-breaking sales of AED40+ million properties and demand for elite 'trophy' homes on the rise.

Analysis by fäm Properties highlights AED 70M-AED100M deals climbing sharply, resales overtaking new sales, and the emergence of a 'golden triangle' of wealth between Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and MBR City.

Data from DXBinteract also identifies Palm Jebel Ali, Tilal Al Ghaf and The Oasis as the next frontiers for ultra-luxury villas worth AED100M+ after handover in the next three years.

“Dubai's AED 40M+ villa market is now a sustained global wealth segment, not a post-COVID anomaly, with strong resale demand and a limited supply of trophy homes driving prices higher,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“Over the last five years, there has been explosive growth in this sector, with transactions increasing more than ninefold, from 27 in 2020 to 210 in 2023, 242 in 2024, and a projected 199 in 2025.”

Transaction value jumped from AED 0.89B in 2020 to AED 15.98B in 2024, a 1,700% rise that effectively created Dubai's ultra-prime villa market. The growth is fuelled by global UHNW migration and limited trophy homes in Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay, and MBR City.

Al Msaddi reacted to the surge by creating, a new ultra-super-prime arm for Dubai's UHNW buyers, making it the fäm Group's 17th division.

Resales overtook new sales from 2022 onward, accounting for 58% of all AED 40M+ villa deals in 2024. Value-wise, resales jumped from AED 2.0 B in 2021 to AED 10.8 B in 2024, surpassing developer sales which stood at AED 5.96 B the same year.

“This confirms a mature investor cycle, where delivered ultra-prime stock – mainly on Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay, and Emirates Hills – now trades at liquidity levels once limited to off-plan,” said Al Msaddi, who



Palm Jumeirah: AED 19.38 B total since 2015 (31% of total value)

Emirates Hills: AED 9.04 B (15%) MBR City: AED 6.40 B (10%)

Meanwhile, Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and MBR City have emerged as Dubai's 'Golden Triangle of Wealth,' accounting for 56% of AED 40M+ villa transactions.

Dubai has also seen the rise of AED 70M+ to AED 100M villa deals, which grew from negligible between 2015–2019 to over 170 villas between 2023–2025.

In addition, AED 100M–200M transactions totalled 83, and AED 200Mdeals reached 25 since 2021. Dubai now consistently records AED 200M–600M trophy sales, a category that barely existed before 2021, signalling institutional-grade global demand.



Palm Jebel Ali : has seen AED 2.23 B worth of sales in this category, mostly between 2024–2025.

Tilal Al Ghaf : has witnessed rapid resale momentum with AED 3.6 B worth of deals since 2023. The Oasis: recorded AED 0.99 B in its first cycle following a developer launch last year.

Data from DXBinteract also identifies Palm Jebel Ali, Tilal Al Ghaf, and The Oasis as the next frontiers for ultra-luxury villas worth AED 100Mafter handover between 2026–2028. It follows their entry into the sector for AED 40M+ villas as follows:

