403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump labels US peace framework for Russia-Ukraine is just ‘map’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated late Tuesday that a 28-point peace framework for Russia and Ukraine, drafted by the US, was merely “a map” rather than a finalized plan, as his administration reports making “progress” toward a potential settlement between Moscow and Kyiv.
“All that was is a map. That was not a plan. It was a concept,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Washington to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“They’ve taken each one of the 28 points, and then you get down to 22 points…A lot of them we solved, and actually very favorably solved. We'll see what happens.”
“We’re having good talks…We're having some talks with Russia. Ukraine is doing well. I think they’re pretty happy about it,” he added. “I'd like to see it end…we’re making progress.”
When asked about potential concessions from Russia, Trump said Moscow was already offering “big concessions,” noting: “They stop fighting and they don't take any more land again.”
Acknowledging the complexity of negotiations, he said, “It's a complicated process. Doesn't go that quickly,” and added that European nations are urging a swift resolution. “Europe really wants to see it ended as soon as possible.”
Asked if he has a personal deadline, Trump replied: “The deadline for me is when it’s over...Everybody’s tired of fighting.”
Trump confirmed that US envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Moscow, potentially accompanied by his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Earlier leaks of the 28-point framework suggested it could require Ukraine to cede additional territory to Russia, reduce the size of its military, and abandon its aspirations to join NATO.
“All that was is a map. That was not a plan. It was a concept,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Washington to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“They’ve taken each one of the 28 points, and then you get down to 22 points…A lot of them we solved, and actually very favorably solved. We'll see what happens.”
“We’re having good talks…We're having some talks with Russia. Ukraine is doing well. I think they’re pretty happy about it,” he added. “I'd like to see it end…we’re making progress.”
When asked about potential concessions from Russia, Trump said Moscow was already offering “big concessions,” noting: “They stop fighting and they don't take any more land again.”
Acknowledging the complexity of negotiations, he said, “It's a complicated process. Doesn't go that quickly,” and added that European nations are urging a swift resolution. “Europe really wants to see it ended as soon as possible.”
Asked if he has a personal deadline, Trump replied: “The deadline for me is when it’s over...Everybody’s tired of fighting.”
Trump confirmed that US envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Moscow, potentially accompanied by his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Earlier leaks of the 28-point framework suggested it could require Ukraine to cede additional territory to Russia, reduce the size of its military, and abandon its aspirations to join NATO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment