Joslyn Brenton
- Assistant Professor of Sociology, Ithaca College
Joslyn Brenton is Assistant Professor of Sociology at Ithaca College. She teaches and conducts research about families, food, health, and inequality. Her research has been published in Social Problems, Sociology of Health & Illness, and Contexts. Experience
- –present Assistant Professor of Sociology, Ithaca College
- 2014 North Carolina State University, Sociology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment