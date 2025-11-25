War Update: 107 Clashes On Front Line, One-Third Of Battles Occur In Pokrvsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army carried out artillery strikes on Shalyhyne, Hirky, Doroshivka, Budivelne, Bobylivka, Buniakyne, Ukrainske, and Vasylivka in the Sumy region, as well as on Halahanivka, Khrinivka, and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy also carried out three air strikes, dropped eight guided bombs, and carried out 95 shellings, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshhcyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Vovchansk area once.

In the Kupiansk sector, one combat engagement continues near Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders attacked four times near Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, and Lyman. The Defense Forces are holding their ground; three attacks have already been repelled, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces stopped five enemy attempts to break through in the areas of Serebrianka and Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invader made 12 attempts to advance in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Mykolaipillia and Novopavlivka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders made 36 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad Zvirove, Udachne Molodetske, Muravka, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 30 attacks.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy attacked ten times near Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Verbove, Pryvilne, and Krasnohirske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks in the directions of Dobropillia and Huliaipole, near Vesele, Zatyshshia, Zelenyi Hai, and Vysoke. Four more combat engagements are ongoing. Huliaipole was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack near Prymorske. The enemy's aviation carried out an air strike in the Orikhiv area.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the invaders made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other front sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces are steadily holding their positions in Myrnohrad.