Russian teenager gets arrested for attempting arson attack on church
(MENAFN) Russian security officials say they have arrested a teenager who was allegedly preparing to set fire to a church after being recruited online by a group connected to Ukrainian intelligence, according to statements released on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Kaliningrad, Russia’s Baltic exclave. Officials claim the teenager made contact with an online handler tied to a Kiev-aligned extremist organization and volunteered to take part in an attack on a religious site.
Video shared by the security agency shows officers apprehending the suspect near a small church said to be the intended target. Authorities reported that he had several Molotov cocktails with him at the time of the arrest. Investigators also stated that they found instructions on his phone, sent by the individual directing the operation. The agency did not reveal the specific group involved.
Russian officials have previously designated several far-right Ukrainian groups working with Kiev’s security services as terrorist organizations. According to authorities, Ukrainian operatives have increasingly attempted to exploit Russian citizens online — including minors — by pressuring or recruiting them for sabotage activities.
This latest case follows a separate incident reported days earlier, when the security service said it prevented an attempted train derailment in the Altay Region. Two local men allegedly agreed to damage railway lines in exchange for payment from Ukrainian intelligence; both were shot dead after firing on law enforcement, according to officials.
Moscow continues to assert that Kiev has resorted to terrorist-style operations as Ukrainian forces struggle to counter Russian advances on the front lines.
