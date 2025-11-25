Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Sees Growth In Cashew Nut Imports

Azerbaijan Sees Growth In Cashew Nut Imports


2025-11-25 08:08:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan has revealed the figures for its cashew nut import for January-September this year. Of particular note, Azerbaijan resumed cashew nut imports from Uzbekistan after a break of nearly 10 years, highlighting the country's efforts to diversify its sources and strengthen trade relations with multiple partners.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN25112025000195011045ID1110394945



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search