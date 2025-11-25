Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Launches Significant Hiring Initiative To Support Expanded Spider Silk Production Footprint In Southeast Asia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces the launch of a key hiring initiative at its production operations in Southeast Asia. This expansion of the Company's production workforce is driven by rapidly increasing throughput, an expanded operational footprint, and preparations for the opening of its newest production center, now in active development.

The Company is ramping up staffing to support what it expects to be a significant increase in production volumes over the coming quarters. These new team members will play a critical role in supporting the deployment of the Company's advanced spider silk technologies and modernized sericulture systems across its growing network of facilities.

All incoming production staff will receive specialized training under Dr. Nirmal Kumar, one of the world's foremost sericulture experts. Training under Dr. Kumar will prepare new hires to support operational growth at Kraig Labs' newest production center, currently in development, increasing capacity, resilience, and commercial production of its high-performance spider silk.

"This hiring initiative reflects the incredible momentum we are building and the strength of our forward-looking production strategy," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "As we scale up our next-generation spider silk technology and expand our production footprint, we are focused on assembling a team capable of supporting the high growth trajectory we anticipate. Bringing new staff into the fold and having them train directly with Dr. Kumar ensures that we are building the strongest possible foundation for the future of our operations."

The Company's expanded workforce will contribute to Kraig Labs' increasing production capacity and its readiness to meet both near-term production targets and longer-term commercial opportunities. As construction and development of the new production center takes shape, these newly trained team members will be positioned to support the facility's launch and help drive the Company's next major phase of growth.

Kraig Labs expects to continue adding staff and resources as it advances its mission of delivering the world's first cost-effective, eco-friendly, industrial-scale recombinant spider silk.

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit .

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at /videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel @kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

...