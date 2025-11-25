403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s government terminates TPS for thousands of Myanmar nationals
(MENAFN) The Trump administration announced Monday that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 4,000 Myanmar nationals in the United States will be terminated, with the change set to take effect on January 26, 2026, according to reports.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that the decision “restores TPS to its original status as temporary.” She explained that conditions in Myanmar, also referred to as Burma, have improved sufficiently for citizens to safely return.
Noem highlighted recent developments, noting that “Burma has made notable progress in governance and stability, including the end of its state of emergency, plans for free and fair elections, successful ceasefire agreements, and improved local governance contributing to enhanced public service delivery and national reconciliation.”
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that the decision “restores TPS to its original status as temporary.” She explained that conditions in Myanmar, also referred to as Burma, have improved sufficiently for citizens to safely return.
Noem highlighted recent developments, noting that “Burma has made notable progress in governance and stability, including the end of its state of emergency, plans for free and fair elections, successful ceasefire agreements, and improved local governance contributing to enhanced public service delivery and national reconciliation.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment