Nexus Uranium Joins South Dakota Mineral Industries Association

Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FRA: 3H1) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce it has become a member of the South Dakota Mineral Industries Association (""), the unified voice for the mineral industries in South Dakota.

The membership aligns with Nexus's expanding uranium exploration activities in South Dakota, where the Company controls two strategic uranium projects. These projects position Nexus as a significant stakeholder in South Dakota's uranium development sector.

"Joining SDMIA represents our commitment to responsible mineral development in South Dakota and our dedication to collaborative engagement with industry partners, local communities, and policymakers," said Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Uranium. "As we advance our South Dakota uranium projects, this membership provides an important platform for contributing to the state's mining heritage while ensuring best practices in environmental stewardship and community relations."

The membership comes at a pivotal time as the United States seeks to strengthen its domestic critical mineral supply chains, with uranium playing a crucial role in energy security and the nation's clean energy transition.

About SDMIA

The South Dakota Mineral Industries Association, established in 2022, serves as the state and national voice of the South Dakota mining industry. SDMIA's mission is to honor South Dakota's world-class mining heritage and natural resource partners by supporting safe, sustainable, and responsible mineral resource development through education, advocacy, and meaningful engagement with educators, local communities, policymakers, and the public. Notable existing members include encore Energy, Barrick, Dakota Gold and Solitario Resources.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company holds five uranium projects in the United States: Chord and Wolf Canyon in South Dakota; South Pass and Great Divide Basin in Wyoming; and Wray Mesa in Utah. These projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. Nexus also holds the Mann Lake uranium project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Following the recent merger with Basin Uranium Corp., Nexus has consolidated a portfolio of advanced-stage uranium assets positioned to benefit from the growing demand for nuclear energy and domestic uranium production.

