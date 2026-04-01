HP CM Sukhu Slams BJP's Walkout, Calls It A Bid For Political Mileage

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday strongly countered the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following its walkout from the Assembly, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accusing the opposition party of indulging in disruption to gain political mileage.

Responding to the protest over the Panchayat reservation roster and entry tax issues, CM Sukhu said the opposition was deliberately creating unnecessary ruckus instead of participating in a meaningful debate.

CM Slams BJP's Motives for Walkout

Speaking to media persons in Shimla after the Assembly proceedings, CM Sukhu said, "The opposition has nothing substantial left except to stage walkouts and create a ruckus to remain in the headlines."

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Chief Minister remarked that the issue was being raised more for 'internal positioning' than public interest. "It appears that Randheer Sharma was speaking for his own group. As you know, there are multiple groups within the BJP here," he said.

Debate Over Procedural Rules

On the procedural aspect, CM Sukhu maintained that the issue did not warrant an adjournment motion under Rule 67. "There are other provisions like Rule 130 or Rule 62 under which the matter could have been raised. Adjournment motions are meant for extraordinary situations, not for political speeches," he added.

Panchayat Reservation and Schedule Defended

Defending the government's handling of Panchayat elections, CM Sukhu said the schedule was aligned with judicial directives and administrative convenience. "We wanted elections in May, in line with the Supreme Court's direction, to ensure that school examinations are not disrupted as teachers are deployed for election duties," he said.

Addressing the controversy over the provision allowing up to five per cent changes in the reservation roster by Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Minister said the move was aimed at correcting ground-level discrepancies. "In several cases, seats were reserved for OBCs where the population was negligible. We have given limited powers to Deputy Commissioners to rationalise such anomalies," Sukhu stated.

He reiterated that the reservation process would continue to follow established norms. "Reservation in Panchayats will be implemented to ensure Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and women are strictly based on population data. This is a corrective and practical measure, not a political one," he added.

Entry Tax Adjustments Clarified

On the entry tax row, CM Sukhu dismissed allegations of arbitrary hikes, asserting that the government had only rationalised existing rates. "There has been no increase. In fact, in some categories, taxes have been reduced. Minor adjustments were made to address technical issues related to Fastag," he said.

He acknowledged reports of confusion at certain border check-posts and assured corrective steps. "If there is any misunderstanding, it will be resolved. There is no intention to burden people or create inter-state tension. Punjab and Haryana are ourbrotherly states," Sukhu said.

BJP Accused of Politicising Governance

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of politicising administrative decisions instead of focusing on governance. "Instead of preparing for Panchayat elections, the BJP is trying to turn every issue into a controversy for political mileage," he said. (ANI)

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