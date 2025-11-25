Second Anthology Of Post-War Project Presented In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A grand presentation of the second anthology of the post-war project "The Word of Heroes" has been held at the Baku Museum Center, Azernews reports.

The first anthology was published five years ago with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, shortly after Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Garabagh War. It was released following the defeat of the Armenian occupiers and the end of the occupation of Garabagh in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The "Word of Heroes" project, founded by the renowned poet and public figure Nigar Hasanzade, has become not only a significant cultural event in the post-war period but also an important rehabilitation and social initiative that brings together talented war veterans, including poets, musicians, and vocalists.

"Over the five years since its inception, the participating poets have performed in some of the most prestigious venues in the country, captivating audiences and sparking great interest among everyone who had the chance to listen to them and meet them. Their highly successful poems have been included in anthologies. Veteran-poets have been invited to appear on television and radio, and many have gained recognition on social media. Among them are participants of various literary festivals, competitions, and marathons, as well as Presidential scholarship recipients. In 2022, the project opened the famous Molla Panah Vagif Poetry Days festival in Shusha, creating a significant resonance both within the country and among our compatriots abroad," she noted.

In the official part of the program, speeches were made by Orkhan Fikratoglu, the Advisor to the Culture Minister, poet and project director Nigar Hasanzade, veterans of the First Garabagh War-Colonel Lieutenant Elmar Huseynov and Colonel Lieutenant Elkhan Mammadov, as well as a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Vugar Iskanderov.

The event was also attended by Denis Kuzlayev, a hero of the Second Garabagh War, and Regina Kovalyova, the daughter of Azerbaijan's National Hero Yuri Kovalyov, who was killed during the First Garabagh War.

At the presentation of the second anthology, a literary-musical program was presented, featuring performances by poets and musicians-Garabagh war veterans Eyvaz Ayyub, Miri Abdullayev, Javid Gasimov, Karam Aydin, Mabud Ahmadov, Farid Atazade, Idris Huseynov, Elshan Bannayev, as well as the youngest participant of the project, the winner of the 8th "Mugham" Television Competition, Hazrat Azizli.